Kilcar are inviting applications to fill the void after the resignation of Martin McHugh

Kilcar have moved to fill the vacant manager's position left by the shock resignation of Martin McHugh on Saturday last.

McHugh is said to have told the senior panel after the Gaeltacht game with Gaoth Dobhair that he did not wish to continue as manager, after being re-elected at the club's AGM. Kilcar won the league last year but lost the championship final to Glenswilly.

The club has circulated the local media on Tuesday night that applications are invited for the position of senior team manager, with a closing date of Monday, 6th March. With the All County League due to start on Sunday, 12th March, there is obviously a degree of immediacy involved.

Two men who might have been in line to fill the post are not available because they have taken up posts with other clubs. John McNulty is the new boss at St. Naul's while Kevin Lyons, who was defeated by McHugh in a contest for the Kilcar post, has taken up a manager role with Naomh Ultan.

Could Barry Doherty, who is the new Reserve manager in Kilcar, step up to the senior ranks. Doherty had an apprenticeship last year at the helm of Na Rossa, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Or could Michael Molloy return to take the senior reins once again. There is also the possibility that James McHugh could return, while Roger McShane's name has also been mentioned.

The email from the Kilcar clubs is as follows:

C.L.G. Chill Chartha are seeking applicants for the position of Senior Team Manager. Expressions of interest to be sent by email to: secretary.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie no later than Monday 6th March.