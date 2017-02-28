'Positive' meeting with transport minister about two Donegal key bridges

A meeting between transport minister Shane Ross and councillors from Donegal about two key bridges in the south of the county has been described as positive.

Funding is being sought for upgrades of the Fintra Bridge and the Tyrconnell Bridge, known locally as the Iron bridge, in Donegal town.

Councillors from the Donegal Municipal District, along with council officials, met the minister on Monday after agreeing in July to jointly seek funding for the two bridges.

They are seeking combined funding of around €2m for the two projects.

Fintra Bridge is the only route to Sliabh Liag, while the Tyrconnell Bridge is seen as being key to business in Donegal town.

Four councillors along with the council’s director of roads and and the local area engineer attended the meeting.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy said: “The meeting was very positive and constructive and we await the outcome. The stats and maps including photos, letters of support and 1,400 signatures were brought to the minister's attention,” she said.

Independent Councillor John Campbell said the delegation put a comprehensive argument to the minister on the issues.

“I feel he was impressed by the united front of the councillors from south west Donegal,” he said.

“The minister and officials from the department outlined that funding for 2017 has been allocated and that the Specific Improvement Grants Scheme remain closed to applications. Despite this the councillors felt their concerns were listened to and that the minister was receptive and understood the need and reasoning.”