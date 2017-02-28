Today's weather in Donegal

Heavy rain this morning will ease to scattered showers with sunshine for the remainder of the day. The winds will ease this evening. Highest temperatures from 7 to 9 degrees.

Strong northwest winds will ease this evening and temperatures will fall to 0 to 3 degrees, a dry night with clear spells. Wednesday will begin mainly dry with some sunny spells. Persistent showers and light winds with highest temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees.