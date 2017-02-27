Warning after seven burglaries in north Donegal over weekend

The public in north Donegal has been warned to be vigilant after seven burglaries were reported over the weekend.

Five of the burglaries took place in Letterkenny with one in Raphoe and one in the St Johnston area.

Gardaí believe the burglaries in Raphoe and St Johnston may be linked to criminals from outside the county.

Most of the burglaries involved break ins from the rear of the houses and cash was taken in most cases.

The seven burglaries occurred between Friday and Saturday.

Inspector Barry Doyle appealed to members of the public to be vigilant.

“We are asking people to be vigilant of what is going on around them and if they see anything suspicious not to hesitate to contact gardaí,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100.