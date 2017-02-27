Tomorrow's all-Donegal Markey Cup final postponed

The Markey Cup final between Donegal colleges, Coláiste na Carraige and Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon fixed for MacCumhaill Park tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12 noon, has been postponed.

There had been doubt yesterday after the Donegal v Dublin game at the venue that the ground would not be fit for another game.

Given the forecast for tonight with rain, sleet and snow forecast, the decision has been taken to postpone the game, which was attracting much attention as the two Donegal sides were going head to head.

No decision has been made on the refixture but the game will probably have to be played before the end of the week. Friday has been mentioned.

The winners are out in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday week, 11th March.