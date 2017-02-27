Frank McGlynn lavishes praise on Donegal's young guns

Frank McGlynn was once again one of Donegal’s top performers and the Glenfin man plugged the dam in big way at the back in the first half.

Like his manager, Rory Gallagher, Frank was happy that they had taken a point off the All-Ireland champions.

And he found it especially pleasing given that they had allowed Dublin build up an early four point, 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

“The way we started and going five-one down, it did not look good for us..

“We had a bit of good fortune with the two goals but we seized the opportunity and we did not sit off them after getting the first goal.

“We went at the the Dublin kickout again and got our rewards with the second goal.

“The goals changed the team talk at half-time and I felt we managed the game well in the second half.

“We were disappointed that we conceded the goal but we managed to get back into the game again.”

Donegal went 25 minutes in the first half and 27 minutes in the second half without a score.

And while he agreed it was a worry he also felt there were mitigating circumstances.

“It is worrying that we went those long spells without a score, but I think you have to take the conditions into account too.

“It was energy sapping out there even for the fitter lads in the team.”

Frank McGlynn is now one of the experienced men in the squad but the responsibility is one that he accepts without giving it too much thought.

“There is always that responsibility and it is important in the 15 that go out on any given day,” he explained.

“Regardless of how many years you are on the team you are no different than other players in the panel.

“It is important too for the young lads that they feel that they are on a level playing field with everybody else and that is the way the squad is built.

“I know age wise there is a lot of experience gone but with the likes of Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh, Martin McElhinney and Eamon Doherty, and while they are not old, they have a hell of a lot of experience at county level.

“And the younger lads coming through, the likes of Jason McGee, while they are young, they had big days, big days with minor teams and that game today after playing the All-Ireland champions will stand to them too.”

And he felt that the younger players’ confidence would be greatly boosted by the experience of playing against and drawing with the All-Ireland champions.

“In any sport you want to pit yourself against the best and at the minute Dublin are the best; they are the All-Ireland champions and it is only when you pit yourself against them that you find out about ourselves.

“From the first game against Kerry, the younger lads have made great improvements and hopefully that will continue.”