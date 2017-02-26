Donegal player ratings in dramatic draw with Dublin in MacCumhaill Park

How the Donegal players rated in the exciting draw against Dublin today . . .

Mark Anthony McGinley: Hadn't much to do but had to be alert on one occasion in second half. 7

Paddy McGrath: A confident display from the Ardara man who was always available as an outlet. 7

Neil McGee: Very strong performance, McGee set the tone at times with great runs from the back. 7.5

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: A few passes went astray but he kept going and was instrumental in Donegal getting the draw at the end. 7

Ryan McHugh: Another goal against Dublin and the Kilcar man worked hard although his man also was prominent for Dublin. 7

Caolan Ward: His best display so far, Ward was a driving force for Donegal with his pace. Missed a good point opportunity but otherwise impeccable. 7.5

Paul Brennan: Didn't do much wrong and was strong on the ball before being withdrawn in second half. 6

Jason McGee: The Cloughaneely giant continues to impress. Finished with 1-1 and top scorer. 7

Ciaran Thompson: Not as prominent as in Roscommon but still put in a good shift. Hit two great frees. 7

Michael Carroll: Had an opportunity early on but found it hard to make inroads on a difficult pitch. 6

Martin O'Reilly: A real livewire again, O'Reilly was all over the field and was one of the reasons Donegal got the result. Did very well for the second goal. 7.5

Eoin McHugh: Ran himself into the ground on a day that didn't really suit him. 6.5

Frank McGlynn: An inspirational display from the Glenfin man, who played the sweeper role to perfection and used the ball really well. 8

Michael Murphy: Not as good as he was against Roscommon, but still so important. Coolness personified to hit equalising point. 7

Jamie Brennan: Not an easy role for Brennan, who found himself stranded up front for most of the game, but he has to get used to that. 6

Hugh McFadden: In early in second half, McFadden was effective, especially in at full-forward. 7

Darach O'Connor: In after 45 minutes O'Connor found the going tough. 6

Eamonn Doherty: In for last 19 minutes, Doherty made a good contribution, especially in the final frantic minutes. 7

Stephen McBrearty: Not on long enough to rate.