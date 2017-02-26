Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 26th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Boston of Adrian McConnell, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh. His remains are reposing at his sister Breida and brother- in-law Packie Doohan’s residence Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Requiem Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Monday 27th February at 12 midday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each evening at 9pm. House private after Rosary and on the morning of the funeral. Enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Director, Falcarragh or any family member.



Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, February 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

John Herron, Upper Ballymacool, Lettkerkenny

The sudden death has occurred of John Herron, Upper Ballymacool, Lettkerkenny. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, February 26th at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.



Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt

The death has occurred in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Pat Kennedy, Lower Bohillion, Burt.

Funeral Mass on Monday 27th February at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

The death has occurred of Teresa Leonard, Garrison and Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at the residence of her son, Johnny and daughter-in-law Fiona, 76 Swanlibar rd, Derrygiff, Enniskillen from 12 noon until 9pm today, Sunday. House private on Monday morning.

Remains will arrive in St. Michael's Church, Enniskillen, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Donal Purcell, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Donal Purcell, 20 Cathedral View, Raphoe.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home tomorrow, Monday 27th February going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, to repose overnight.

Mass at 10pm on Tuesday 28th February and afterwards to Lakelands Cremotritum, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.



Manus McGonigle, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus McGonigle late of Cloch Glass, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 28th February, at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with burial afterwards in Belcritch Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Roy Robb, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Roy Robb, late of Killyclug, Letterkenny

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm tomorrow, Monday February 27th, followed by burial in Gortlee graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only please donations to the Donegal hospice care of Charlie McClafferty funeral directors Churchill and Letterkenny.



Vera Mc Ateer, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vera Mc Ateer, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving on Tuesday February 28th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member.

House is strictly private please.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.