Braveheart Donegal earn well deserved draw with Dublin

Donegal 2-5

Dublin 1-8

Donegal surprised the All Ireland champions to take a share of the spoils at Sean MacCumhaill Park in a game where the home side's bravery has to be admired.

A late late levelling point by Michael Murphy from a free gave Donegal a deserved draw.

It all looked to be going to plan for Jim Gavin's side for most of the first half, but Donegal stunned the visitors.

Goals inside 33 seconds of each other close to half time from Jason McGee and Ryan McHugh put Donegal in the driving seat by the break, leading 2-2 to 0-5.

Donegal added to their lead three minutes into the new half when Michael Murphy tapped over a 30m free after he had been fouled on his way to goal.

Dean Rock pointed on 43 minutes for Dublin from a free to leave three between the sides, 2-3 to 0-6.

Reflecting his concern Jim Gavin, the Dublin manager introduced two of his big stars, Michael Darragh McCauley and Kevin McMenamin by the 44th minute.

From another free Dean Rock narrowed the gap to two points on 45 minutes, 2-3 to 0-7.

Wides from a Murphy free and a gilt edged Caolan Ward chance from play either side of a Niall Scully goal for Dublin on 53 minutes left the visitors 1-7 to 2-3 ahead. A point from sub Davy Byrne (61 minutes) made it 1-8 to 2-3.

A brave run by Eoghan Ban Gallagher gave Ciaran Thompson a tap over free on 65 minutes to leave just one point between the sides 1-8 to 2-4.

With 71 minutes played a free won by Eamonn Doherty gave Michael Murphy a great chance to level and the Glenswilly man obliged from just outside the 20 metre line to level the sides, 2-5 to 1-8.

*Attendance at MacCumhaill park today 8,730