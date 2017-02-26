Donegal stun the Dubs with two quick goals before half time

Donegal 2-2

Dublin 0-5

Donegal have gone in ahead at half time in MacCumhaill Park in their NFL clash with Dublin.

On a heavy pitch that is making life difficult for both teams, Dublin looked to be in control leading 0-5 to 0-2 when Donegal scored two goals inside 33 seconds to lead at half time.

The first goal was eventually finished to the net by midfielder Jason McGee whose first attempt drew a save from Stephen Cluxton and as the ball bobbled about like the proverbial bar of soap it fell nicely for McGee to slide home.

From the next kickout Donegal were on the hunt for another goal, this time Ryan McHugh, who has a healthy habit of scoring goals against the Dubs, slipping the ball deftly to Cluxton's right and into the net at the river Finn end.

Donegal got off to a great start with a score inside the first minute from Jason McGee and Donegal's other point was a peach from Ciaran Thomson, from a free on the right hand side.

Dublin's scores came from Shane Carthy, Dean Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny, Connor McHugh and Niall Scully.

*Attendance at MacCumhaill park today 8,730