Update: Accident on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road latest

Gardaí are directing traffic following a single vehicle accident on the Donegal town side of Laghey within the last hour.

A garda spokesperson said traffic was down to one lane but was moving steadily.

One vehicle was seen to be overturned at the scene but it's understood this vehicle has or will be towed away from the scene shortly.

No details are available on the condition of the driver.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution on the section of road which is near Kee's of Laghey on the main Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road.

Gardaí added that there should be no major delays to traffic as many people make their way to Ballybofey for the Donegal v Dublin national league game.