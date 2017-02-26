Breaking: Reports of accident near Donegal town

We are receiving reports of a road traffic accident on the Donegal town side of Kee's of Laghey on the Ballyshannon to Donegal town road.

The accident has occurred within the last 20 to 25 minutes.

One vehicle appears to have sustained considerable damage. Gardaí and emergency services are either at or en route to the scene.

Please drive with great caution if on this stretch of road this morning.

More information as we receive it will be posted here.