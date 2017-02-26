Today's weather in Donegal

Playing conditions today in Sean MaCumhaill park for Donegal's big game against Dublin won't be pleasant, fans and players alike will have to cope with strong winds and often heavy rain.

And for those of us who are going to be nowhere near Ballybofey, it's a day for the fire - blustery showers, with a risk of hail and thunder, although it won't feel very warm highest temperatures of up to 10 degrees, but feeling a lot cooler than that.

And be careful on the roads tonight - it will be very cold with lowest temperatures ranging from -1 to +1 degrees, frost and a risk of icy patches on roads.