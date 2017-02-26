21-year-old Donegal man who died in road collision is named

The young man who died yesterday following a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning has been named as Joseph McGettigan from Kilmacrennan.

The single vehicle accident occurred circa 1.20am on the road between Kilmacrennan and Churchill.

He is the second person to lose their life in Donegal in 2017 in a road traffic accident, following last week's fatality in Inishowen where father of two John McLaughlin lost his life as a result of a collision at Strand Head between Malin and Carndonagh.

Joseph McGettigan, who was aged 21, died from injuries sustained when his van crashed at Cottian. Well known and popular in the area, he had his own business and his family are very well known across the county and beyond.