Sam Maguire in Donegal as Dublin fans arrive in droves for Sunday's league clash

As excitement builds ahead of tomorrow's Donegal v Dublin National Football League game in Sean Mac Cumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal and Dublin fans have been meeting and mixing with some great banter in towns across the county tonight.

Dublin enjoy great support and the journey to Donegal hasn't put their fans off. A short time ago in Donegal town the Democrat's Matt Britton bumped into fans of the sky blues in the Central Hotel in Donegal town, all members of the Dublin GAA Fans Club.

These fans had a very special guest with them - the Sam Maguire - and were holding on tight to the famous trophy, as our photo shows when Matt did his best to 'win it back' even briefly for Donegal.

Richie Devine of the Dublin GAA Fans Club told Matt large numbers of Dub fans were in the county and looking forward to a great night in Donegal and a great game tomorrow. he said they always got a great reception in Donegal and looked forward to their trips to the county.

Throw in is at 2pm and if you want to watch the game live in MacCumhaill Park, we strongly advise you to get to Ballybofey early.