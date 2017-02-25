Emer Gallagher returns for Dublin clash as McMonagle and McDonnell return from Australia

Emer Gallagher returns for Donegal’s Lidl Ladies National League Division One tie with Dubli, tomorrow, in Parnell Park. (throw 2 pm)

The Termon player missed last Sunday’s trip to Kerry and one point defeat by the Kingdom after suffering a shoulder injury the week before against Galway in Tuam.

Gallagher slots back in at full-back with Shannon McGroddy dropping to the bench and is the only change from the starting 15 that went down by a point to Kerry.

Donegal’s prospects for the season ahead has been boosted this week by return from Australia of Yvonne McMonagle and Aoife McDonnell.

McMonagle and McDonnell returned from Down Under in recent days and have gone straight back into the squad.

Donegal manager Micheál Naughton confirmed that they are both in the squad for tomorrow’s game.



Donegal: Laura Gallagher; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Ciara Hegarty; Therese McClafferty, Nicole McLaughlin, Kate Keaney; Katie Herron, Karen Guthrie; Grainne Houston, Niamh Hegarty, Eilish Ward; Roisin Friel, Geraldine McLaughlin, Paula McGrory.