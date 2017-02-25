Donegal man John James catches the last bus home

After a lifetime with CIE and Bus Eireann, one of the most popular members of the company in the North West finally took the last bus home on Saturday evening after his retirement celebrations in the Abbey Hotel.

The popular John James McLoughlin originally came from Glencolmcille and after school went to work with CIE in Dublin.

“It was hard for a young fella from Glen,” he said “ I was a native speaker, I couldn’t understand the Dublin accent and they couldn’t exactly understand me. On top of that I had a great difficulty with the phone - we didn’t have too many of them down in the Glen.”

James eventually got transferred back to the North West and rose up through the ranks.

Now living in Stranorlar, the popular man from Glen is renowned both for his footballing skills as well as management ability, his sheep farming and much more.