One change on Donegal team to play Dublin

Donegal show one change from the team that started against Roscommon for tomorrow’s visit of All-Ireland champions Dublin, to Ballybofey. (throw 2 pm)

Darach ‘Jigger’ Connor has been named in the team for the plumb tie with the back-to-back back All-Ireland champions and four in-a-row league champions, Dublin.

Jigger O’Connor replaces the injured Patrick McBrearty, for his first start since the 2014 All-Ireland final against Kerry.

Ciaran Thompson has been named at midfield alongside Jason McGee.

Captain Michael Murphy is named at full forward.



The Donegal team is as follows: Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Caolan Ward, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Martin O’Reilly, Eoin McHugh; Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor, Jamie Brennan.