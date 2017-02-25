Jamsie Donnelly boost  for Donegal ahead of Tyrone hurling clash

Donegal have received a big boost ahead of tomorrow’s Allianz National Hurling Division 3A meeting with Tyrone, with the return of Jamsie Donnelly.

The Nicky Rackard All-Star defender returns to full-back having missed last Sunday narrow one point defeat away to Monaghan in Castleblayney.

The Sean MacCumhaill’s clubman missed that game with a calf muscle injury suffered in Donegal’s opening game of the new season the week before against Louth in O’Donnell Park.

He replaces Aidan Stokes who deputised for him last week against Monaghan.

Ronan McDermott replaces Kevin Campbell at full-forward in the only other change from last week’s joust with the Farney county.

Donegal will be hoping to bounce back following last Sunday’s 1-21 to 3-14 defeat by Monaghan for the first of two back-to-back meeting with the Red Hands.

The Donegal team is as follows: Paul Burns; D Grant, Jamsie Donnelly, Padraig Doherty, Jack O’Loughlin, Joe Boyle, Niall Cleary, Danny Cullen, Lee Henderson; Enda McDermott, Ritchie Kee, Davin Flynn; Cathal Doherty, Ronan McDermotty, Declan Coulter.