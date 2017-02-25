Donegal TD tells Finance Minister Michael Noonan he should go

Michael Noonan, the finance minister, has been told that he should follow Enda Kenny's lead and stand down from government.

Sinn Fein's spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty TD, released one of his hardest hitting statements in recent memory when he accused Noonan of letting "the mask slip":

“The mask has slipped - there is no social side to this government. They will favour tax cuts for the better off over fixing our public services every time.”

Doherty's stinging comments follow Minister Noonan's focus on further tax cuts in a speech to the Tax Institute.

Doherty says the speech shows the true agenda of the Fine Gael government and its supporters in Fianna Fáil. “For weeks, we have been hearing about the investment this government claims it is making in the health services and in housing. The mask slipped and the real agenda of this Fine Gael led government was exposed. This is a right-wing government that will further erode our tax base at a time when our public services are in a permanent state of crisis."

Doherty told Noonan he should go: "When Enda Kenny finally stands down his Finance Minister should follow suit. He is intent on throwing away the recovery on tax cuts that are not sustainable and favour the wealthiest in our country."

He added: e Only this week the EU Commission again attacked the reckless tax cutting agenda of the government and its use of volatile corporation tax receipts to underpin spending."