Donegal minors have impressive victory over Leitrim in Ballyshannon

The Donegal minors continued their preparation for the Ulster Minor League with an impressive victory over Leitrim in Munday’s Field, Ballyshannon this afternoon.



Donegal 1-18

Leitrim 0-8



Manager Shaun Paul Barrett used his full squad over the hour with the Carrick and Ballyshannon boys involved in the Markey Cup final on Tuesday, getting an outing in the opening half.

It was in the first 30 minutes that Donegal looked good and they led by 1-12 to 0-1 at the break. The only negative was that they didn’t create that many goal chances.

However, the one they did was very well fashioned on 11 minutes. Oisin Gallen doing the approach work, cutting in along the endline and crossing for Jack McSharry to palm home.

Gallen helped himself to three first half points while Aaron Doherty looked the class player on the field at centre-forward, also notching three points.

The other really impressive performance came from Conor O’Donnell at half-back, notching two first half points and adding another well worked score in the second half.

As is usual in these contests, there were a raft of substitutions in the second half which left the game broken and disjointed.

Leitrim, who were very poor in the opening half, improved significantly in the second half and but for some wayward shooting, could have been closer at the end.

They also didn’t avail of a penalty midway through the half as substitute ‘keeper Cian Randles, made a good block and the ball rebounded off the crossbar and was cleared.

Donegal were without Peadar Mogan, who is recovering from injury, but he hopes to be available for the opening Minor League game in two weeks’ time against Fermanagh.

Apart from those mentioned, Michael McGrory, Aaron Deeney, Paul Murphy, Jack McSharry, Lanty Molloy and Oisin Gallen showed up very well.



DONEGAL: Sean Taylor; Michael McGrory, Aaron Deeney, Fionn Gallagher; Conor O’Donnell (0-3), Ryan McMahon, Paul Murphy; Jack McSharry (1-1), Colin McFadden (0-1); Paddy Dolan, Aaron Doherty (0-3), Lanty Molloy (0-1); Karl McGlynn, Oisin Gallen (0-6,5f), Shane McDevitt. Subs., Caolan McGroddy (0-1) for Dolan 20; Cian Randles for Taylor, Michael Mulhern for F Gallagher ht; Niall Hannigan (0-1,f) for A Doherty; Shea Doherty for L Molloy; Oisin Purdy for McDevitt; Dara Murrin for Gallen; Ultan Boyle (0-1) for McGlylnn; Conor McHugh for McFadden; Aidan Doohan for McMahon (all second half).



REFEREE: Niall McCready (Aodh Ruadh)