Donegal very keen on Roy Keane as Manchester United legend attracts massive crowd

More than 800 people attended an outstanding event last night in the Mount Errigal Hotel where Manchester United legend Roy Keane proved a very interesting guest.

The event "An Evening with Roy Keane", part of a fundraising drive for Ronan Sweeney, was an outstanding success with more than 800 people turning up to listen to the Republic of Ireland assistant manager.

In May 2016, Ronan Sweeney sustained significant spinal injuries in a fall from his bedroom window in Sligo, which at present, has resulted in​ ​​limited movement in lower legs. He underwent emergency surgery in the Mater Hospital, followed by a period of recovery in the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

Roy Keane on stage at the Mount Errigal Hotel. Photo Brian McDaid

Always worth a listen, Keane was in great form and clearly enjoyed his night where he spoke openly about his career and football as he sees it today.

Read more in Monday's Donegal People's Press and Donegal Democrat.