Artist brings work home to Donegal

An Gailearaí in Gaoth Dobhair is hosting a solo show by artist Seán Cathal Ó Coileáin in the first exhibition of his decades of work.

Though Seán Cathal, the creative director of TG4, has been painting for decades, he has never exhibited his work before. Originally from Gaoth Dobhair, Seán Cathal makes his home in Spiddal, County Galway.

“Cuireann An Gailearaí í Láthair: Seán Cathal 1997-2017”, opens at An Gailearaí in the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park, at 8pm tonight, Saturday, February 25th.

Art historian and critic Ciarán Mac Gonigal said he has see Seán Cathal’s work evolve over some years.

“The painter Seán Cathal is so much more of a metaphysical painter than one of narrative in that he deals with the first principles of things, including the abstract concept or concepts of being, knowing, time, space and, crucially for him, identity,” Ciarán said in an essay on the artist’s work.

Ciarán said, “He includes many visual references which have a locally charged element or series of elements but are interpreted by him in a much broader framework.”

Ciarán said the arts officer of Donegal County Council and the curator of the gallery, Una Campbell, "have, in an artistic sense, conspired to make it happen. They are to be commended for this voyage of discovery.

“Seán Cathal has more to say, and this is but a stage in that process,” Ciarán said.

“Cuireann An Gailearaí í Láthair: Seán Cathal 1997-2017” runs at An Gailearaí, at the Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair, in the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park in Derrybeg.