21-year-old Donegal man dies following fatal collision near Kilmacrennan

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Kilmacrennan.

At approximately 1.40am Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision involving a van on the on a local road at Cottian near Kilmacrennan. The occupant of the van, a 21-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny General Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene of the collision is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.