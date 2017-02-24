Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, February 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- James Doherty, Letterkenny

- Shaun Smiley, Dungloe

- Sr Martha Doherty, Ballybofey

- Leo O’Gorman, Middlesex and Mountcharles

-Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

James Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St James’s Hospital Dublin of James Doherty, late of Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his Son Pauric’s residence at Ruskey, Manorcunningham from 7pm, Thursday evening February 23rd.

Funeral on Saturday February 25th at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Shaun Smiley, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Shaun Smiley, late of Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Thursday February 23rd from 6pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Tomorrow, Friday, viewing from 3pm with removal to St Crona’s Church Dungloe for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass is on Saturday February 25th at 10am, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Leo O’Gorman, Middlesex and Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Leo O’Gorman, late of Uxbridge, Middlesex, England and formerly of 9 Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at the home of his brother Denis in Drumathumper, Frosses, on Friday from 5pm until 9pm. Memorial Mass takes place on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 10am with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. A one-way system will be in operation at the wake, entry via the Frosses side and exit on the Drumduff road.

John Herron, Lettkerkenny

The sudden death has taken place of John Herron, late of Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday February 26th at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Letterkenny

Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin Mc Menamin, late of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his late home from 6pm this evening, Friday 24th February.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 11 o’clock in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

