Donegal councillor hits out at commissioner's response to request for more gardaí

The chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee has said a response from the Garda commissioner to a request for more gardaí for the county is inadequate.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle wrote to the commissioner's office after concerns were raised at last month’s meeting of the committee.

The Sinn Féin councillor said the response from the Garda commissioner's office failed to address the issue.

“Thirteen new recruits have been allocated to Donegal since amy 2013 - that does not even cover the gardaí that have retired in that period,” he said.

“I am disappointed that the commissioner did not acknowledge the difficulties that we are experiencing in Donegal, especially with the size of the county and the fact we are on the doorstep of a large city.”

Cllr. McMonagle said there has been no promises as to how many extra gardaí Donegal can expect in the next months or year.

He said a recent spike of burglaries, prostitution rings and drugs finds showed the importance of extra gardai.

“Our traffic crops has been depleted and we are struggling to maintain safety on our roads.”

Cllr McMonagle had been asked by the JPC to highlight the issues with the commissioner.

He said another issue that needs to be factored in is Brexit and the prospect of a “hard border.”

“That would necessitate more gardaí over and above what we are requesting at the minute to police the county and make the county safe.”