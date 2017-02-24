Interesting topics at annual Donegal winter school

The annual Colmcille Winter School has discussed a wealth of important topics over the years, and this year is as interesting as ever, as experts gather to discuss Ireland and the EU post British withdrawal.

The weekend of discussions begins today, Friday February 24, with registration at 5pm.

Áine Bn. Úi Dhomhnaill Uasal, Cathaoirleach Oidhreacht Cholmcille will officially open the event.

Seán Ó Coinn from Foras na Gaeilge will discuss the future of the Irish language on Friday evening. The issue which will be discussed is “Cos amuigh cos istigh, an bhfuil na dúshláin roimh an Ghaeilge dosháraithe.”

Dinner will take place at 8.40pm.

On Saturday morning the chairperson of Donegal County Council, Councillor Terence Slowey, will chair a discussion on the economic prospects for Ireland post brexit.

Professor Edgar Morgenroth, an associate research officer with the ESRI will discuss the poingnant issue.

Councillor Liam Blayney will chair a discussion by Dr. Paul Gillespie on “What model of the EU best suits Ireland after Brexit.”

Dr. Paul Gillespie is an Irish Times columnist and senior research fellow at the school of politics and international relations University College Dublin (UCD).

“Achieving Economic Growth in a North West that is 'In and Out,' will be discussed by Mr. Michael Gallagher, the Strategy Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council at 12pm.

Lunch will take place at 1pm.

A member of the Colmcille Heritage Trust, Margaret Alcorn, will chair a session on “The EU-post Brexit-stronger or weaker?” This issue will be discussed by Ms. Mairead McGuinness, Vice Chairperson of the European Parliament.

This will be the 28th year that the event will take place.

The events will take place outside Letterkenny at the Colmcille Heritage Centre in the picturesque surroundings of Church Hill. The road is sign posted.

Directions can be found on the Colmcille Winter School website.

Anyone who would like to further details or information in relation to the event should contact www.colmcilleheritagecentre.ie or martinjegan@eircom.net.



