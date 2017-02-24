Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, February 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sr. Martha Doherty, Ballybofey



- Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe



- Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon



- Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford



- Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gaoth Dobhair



- James Doherty, Letterkenny



- Shaun Smiley, Dungloe



- Leo O’Gorman, Middlesex and Mountcharles



- Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

Sr. Martha Doherty, Ballybofey



The death has taken place of Sr. Martha Doherty, 17 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey at Áras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at 17 Blackrock Drive. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.40am to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Social Services and Care of the Aged, C/o G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors.

Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe



The death has occurred of Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe. Remains are reposing at his late residence from Wednesday, February 22nd. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there on Friday 24 February at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Independent Living care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place of Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Thursday, February 22, from 11am to 10pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St Joseph's Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass of the Resurection with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o of Patrick McKenna Undertakers Ballyshannon. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral.



Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford



The death has occurred in St James Hospital, Dublin of Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford. Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Bernard, Mulroy Park, Carrigart from 8pm on Wednesday, February 22. Funeral from there on Friday, February 24th to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in Milford cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am.



Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gweedore, and formerly of Glasgow. Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass on Friday, February 24 at 11 o’ clock in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director, Gweedore.



James Doherty, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at St James’s Hospital Dublin of James Doherty, late of Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his Son Pauric’s residence at Ruskey, Manorcunningham from 7pm, Thursday evening February 23rd.

Funeral on Saturday February 25th at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Shaun Smiley, Dungloe



The sudden death has occurred of Shaun Smiley, late of Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Thursday February 23rd from 6pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Tomorrow, Friday, viewing from 3pm with removal to St Crona’s Church Dungloe for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass is on Saturday February 25th at 10am, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Leo O’Gorman, Middlesex and Mountcharles



The death has taken place of Leo O’Gorman, late of Uxbridge, Middlesex, England and formerly of 9 Bayview Terrace, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at the home of his brother Denis in Drumathumper, Frosses, on Friday from 5pm until 9pm. Memorial Mass takes place on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 10am with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. A one-way system will be in operation at the wake, entry via the Frosses side and exit on the Drumduff road.



Kevin Mc Menamin, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Kevin Mc Menamin, late of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his late home from 6pm this evening, Friday 24th February and funeral arrangements to follow later.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.