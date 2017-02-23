€3m announcement for Donegal tourism college

Funding of €3 million for the next four years for Killybegs College of Tourism, announced today, has been welcomed.

€750,000 will be rolled out annually for the next four years in a bid to assist the tourism and educational development in Donegal through the well-known college campus.

Donegal Minister of State Joe McHugh announced the news of the funding for the LYIT Killybegs Tourism College this afternoon after it was signed off by Minister Richard Bruton.

Minister McHugh said: “The Tourism Industry is going from strength to strength here in the County, with some of Donegal’s best known hotels having closed and since re-opened in recent years, now employing hundreds of people, with the Shandon Hotel and Ostán na Rosann, now the Waterfront Hotel, as two examples.”

The School of Tourism, LYIT located in Killybegs since 1969 on the Wild Atlantic Way is well positioned to respond effectively to meet the education and training requirements on a local, regional and national basis, while also targeting international students, in addressing the current and future skills shortfall.