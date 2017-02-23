Today's weather for Donegal, Tuesday 23rd, 2017
Storm Doris passes but today to remain blustery
Rain coming through over the Derryveagh mountains.
While the winds from Storm Doris will begin to ease as the day goes on it will remain gusty with squally showers.
It will still feel cold due to the added wind chill effect in the north west breezes but their will be sunny spells.
Temperatures to range between 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.
A status orange gale warning remains in effect.
