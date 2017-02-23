Donegal gardaí investigate theft of two firearms

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after two firearms were taken in a burglary in the Manorcunningham area last weekend.

Garda Sgt. Paul Wallace, crime prevention officer, confirmed that two firearms were taken during a burglary last Saturday evening.

"We're calling on people in rural areas to be responsible and make sure that their weapons are secured in accordance with the guidelines in the Firearms Act," Sgt. Wallace said.

Firearms should be stored in an approved firearms cabinet, and they should be fitted with a trigger lock, he said.

"We are concerned about these weapons being at large in the community," Sgt. Wallace said.

Sgt. Wallace said anyone with any information on a white or creamy, light-coloured jeep, with the back windows painted the colour of the vehicle, that was in the area of Ballybofey or Manorcunningham between 7.30pm and 8.30pm last Saturday night should contact gardaí.

There were two burglaries in the Manorcunningham area and one in Ballybofey last Saturday night, and four houses burgled the previous Saturday in the Ballyshannon area, Sgt. Wallace said.

He said the burglars seem to be "very specific, very, very clinical", and said they had targeted jewellery and cash.

Sgt. Wallace said anyone with information should contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1 800 666 111.