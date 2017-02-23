Concerns after rural Donegal home covered in graffiti

Gardaí are appealing for information after a house in a rural area near Dunfanaghy was covered in graffiti.

The house in the townland of Roshine in Dunfanaghy, the former home of the late Robin Chattington who passed away in January, had its wall covered in graffiti slogans, mostly in Gaelic.

The house is set back off the road near Muckish mountain and it is understood there was also a window broken at the premises.

The incident has caused concern among the local, tight knit community.

Mr Chattington, who was originally from England had lived in the area for almost 30 years and was well regarded, died earlier this year and it is understood his nearest relatives reside in the UK.

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 074 9153060.

More on this story later.