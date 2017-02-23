Funeral of Donegal man killed in two car collision takes place today

Large crowds are expected to attend the funeral of a man who died following a two-car collision in Inishowen which takes place today.

The father-of-two, John McLaughlin, late of The Links, Greencastle, died at the scene of the collision that occurred at Strand Head on the road between Carndonagh and Malin at around 6pm on Monday.

A man in his 30's who was the only occupant of the other car was uninjured.

The well known GAA man was on his way to train his U-16 team when tragedy struck.

The funeral will take place at St. Mary's Church, Ballybrack at 11am today.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Bernard McGuinness described the late John McLaughlin as a modest man, who was well known all over Inishowen.

He said: “I know the family very well. It is very, very sad. The community is totally devastated. He was the salt of the earth.”

Mr. McGuinness said that Mr. McLaughlin, who was heavily involved in the Malin GAA club, was on his way to training an under-age team when the collision happened.

“He was on his way to training when tragedy struck. He was very much involved in GAA.

“He played soccer for Culdaff many years ago. His uncle Patrick was the Chairman of the Malin GAA Club.

“This has been a total shock to the area. He will be very, very sadly missed.”

He described the community as being “totally stunned” and “numbed.”

Cllr. McGuinness was present at the Eternal Chapel of Light in Letterkenny on Tuesday night when the removal took place.

“There was a massive amount of people present at the removal. It reflects how the tragedy is affecting the community and the surrounding area.

He said that the large number of people in attendance reflected the respect in which the family are held in the area.

The local councillor said that the area hosts a great community spirit and added that he is certain that the community will continue to support the family.

Malin GAA released a statement on Tuesday morning. It read: “It is with total shock and sadness that our club learned of the tragic death of John. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mags, John's wife, Niamh his daughter, Sean his son and John's parents Noel and Rosaleen, his sisters and brothers and John's extended family.”

Mr. McLaughlin's tragic death was the first road death to take place in the county in 2017.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are urging anyone who travelled the road between 5.45 and 6.15pm on Monday evening to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540 or the Garda Confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station close to them.