'Alarming' increase in Donegal homlessness

There has been a 33 per cent increase in homelessness in Donegal in just one month, according to new figures.

The latest data from the Department of Housing shows that in the four weeks between December to the end of January 2017, there has been a thirty three per cent increase in adult homelessness in Donegal.

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty, has described as ‘alarming’.

The figures, which are contained in the Department’s monthly Homelessness Report, also show that out of the 41 adults classified as being homeless here in the Northwest region, which comprises counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, almost half of those adults now reside in Donegal.

Deputy Doherty said the data shows that the homelessness crisis is not simply an urban problem.

“The latest homelessness report from the Department of Housing shows that during the week of 23rd to 29th January 2017, there were a total of 20 homeless adults accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation,” Deputy Doherty said.

“That figure is up from 15 adults who last month had been identified as homeless in the week prior to Christmas 2016 – that’s an increase of 33 per cent.

“When we look at the January data for the Northwest region as a whole, which comprises counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, we see that of the region’s 41 homeless adults, 20 of those were forced to access emergency accommodation services here in Donegal alone.

“And if we compare those figures to neighbouring counties in the south which are also listed in the report, we begin to see that Donegal has a much greater homelessness problem relative to counties Monaghan and Cavan, where one and three adults respectively were reported to have accessed emergency accommodation.