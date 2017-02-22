Important Donegal book launch sees large gathering in Óstán Loch Altán

There was a very large gathering in Óstán Loch Altán, Gortahork on Saturday night for the launch of the book ‘As Smaointe tig Gníomh’ The book was officially launch was performed by Professor Nollaig Mac Congáil.

The book which can only be described as a gem has been edited by an Dr. Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh who is a native of Baile Chonaill, Falcarragh. An Dr. Ó Ceallaigh, is a teacher in the Rosses Community School, has keen interest in local history and has undertaken vast research in aspects of local history. He edited the book Coláiste Uladh to mark the100th Anniversary of the college in 2006. He also co-edited the book with Donnchadh Mac Niallias ‘Oidhreacht Choláiste Uladh’ which was launched last year.

The launch of this new book marks the end of a series of events organized by Coláiste Uladh Commemorative Committee. Coláiste Uladh was established in Gort an Choirce in 1906 to help foster the revival of the Irish language and culture taking place countrywide at the time. Central figures in the early days of the college development were also prominent leaders of the Easter Rising in 1916, notably Pádraig Mac Piarais, Joseph Mary Plunkett and Roger Casement. It is the involvement of these heroic figures that inspired the Coláiste Uladh Commemorative Committee to organise regular cultural and historical events in their honour.

Book dedicated to the memory of Séamus Mac Géidigh

This new publication has been dedicated to the memory of Séamus Mac Géidigh, an Ailt, Gortahork who sadly died suddenly in July of last year. Séamus served as secretary of the 1916 Colaiste Uladh Commemorative Committee. An outstanding organiser Séamus was a driving force behind many events organised to mark the strong connection between Gortahork and the three of the executed 1916 leaders Padraig Mac Piarais, Joseph Mary Plunkett and Roger Casement.

Speakers at the launch paid glowing tributes to the deceased for his work as a broadcaster, producer, presenter, programme-maker, station manager, community activist and above all enormous input to organizing and overseeing events while serving as secretary of the 1916 Colaiste Uladh Commemorative Committee.

Hard Cover Volume

‘As Smaointe tig Gníomh’ 576 page book contains thirty five articles, and over 200 photographs. The book will serve as a great source for academic students as well as ordinary people. Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork said this publication is most comprehensive history of Cloughaneely ever published.

The book has a section which is dedicated to lectures which were delivered at Coáiste Uladh Commemoration last year. There are articles which feature reports of Coláiste Uladh from 1900 onwards. There is an article on Mac Piarais, Casement and Plunkett and others associated with the college.

Also included in the new publication are essays relating to individuals and events connected with the 1916 and the Irish language. There are articles and reports relating to the district at the time. Some of them are in English and include social and historical aspects of the area.

A section of the book is devoted to the homily delivered by Fr. Seán at the funeral mass of his close friend, Séamus Mac Geidigh, while another section contains a detailed account by Séamus Rua Ó Gallchóir relating to the events organised to commemorate Colaiste Uladh which took place last year.

He final pages of the book contains articles from news papers from 1906 to 1966. Also featured is the drama ‘Faoi Bhrat na Saoirse’ by Cloughaneely woman, Maighréad Ní Cheanainn which was written in 1935.