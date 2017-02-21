UPDATE: Funeral of Donegal man killed in collision to take place on Thursday

The funeral of the man killed a two-car collision in Inishowen last evening will take place this Thursday.

John McLaughlin, late of The Links, Greencastle, died at the scene of the collision that took place at Strand Head on the road between Carndonagh and Malin at between 5.45 pm and 6pm yesterday (Monday) evening.

His removal will take place this evening from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain top, Letterkenny at 6 pm going to his late home in Greencastle.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, February 23rd at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A forensic examination is continuing at the scene of the collision that took place at Strand Head on the road between Carndonagh and Malin at between 5.45 pm and 6pm.

The Malin to Carndonagh Road remains closed between Malin Town and Mc Sheffrey’s Bridge, with diversions in place via Culdaff.

Local gardai are urging any witnesses, or anyone who was on that road between 5.45 and 6.15 on the evening to contact them at Buncrana on 074 93 20540, the confidential line 1800 666 111, or at or any Garda Station.

In a statement released this morning, Malin GAA Club said: "It is with total shock and sadness that our club learned of the tragic death of John. Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Mags, John's wife, Niamh his daughter, Sean his son and John's parents Noel and Rosaleen, his brothers and sisters and all John's extended family. The club executive will try to keep everyone informed of any further details once available."