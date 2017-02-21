Donegal agricultural hedge cutting season coming to an end

The hedge-cutting season in Donegal comes to an end at the end of the month.

Almost two-thirds of Ireland’s bird species nest in hedges and these hedgerows

provide natural corridors that permit wildlife to move between habitats so from the

end of February until the start of September hedge-cutting is not permitted. The

closed season on hedge-cutting, adopted under the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000,

recognises the importance of conserving hedgerows and other vegetation for breeding

birds and other animals and plants. Public works involving the disturbance of

hedgerows during this period may only be carried out for reasons of public health and

safety.

“Hedgerows are distinctive features of our landscape in County Donegal,” explained

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer. “Hedges and other wild vegetation provide food and shelter for insects, birds and other animals.

A comprehensive survey on hedge rows provided baseline data on the extent, composition, structure, condition and management of hedgerows in the county that showed hedgerows cover approximately 1.5% of the land area of Ireland and it is estimated that there are 10,408 kilometres of hedgerows across Donegal.