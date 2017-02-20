One person dead following Donegal road collision

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Strand Head, Malin this evening, at approximately 6 pm.

A male driver, in his late 30s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, understood to be in his early 30s, was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information or to anyone who travelled this road between 5.45pm and 6.15pm this evening to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 - 9320540, the Garda Confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.