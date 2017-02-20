Michael Crossan to represent Donegal in Community Games Golden Jubilee Volunteer Award

Long-serving PRO, Michael Crossan, has been selected to represent Donegal in the Community Games Golden Jubilee Volunteer Award, which is part of of the celebrations by Community Games as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year, having being founded by the late Joe Connelly in 1967.

The Games involved hundreds of children from Donegal down the years in its huge number of sporting and cultural activities. Community Games continues to be one of the strongest sporting organisations in Ireland thanks to the many volunteers who work tirelessly promoting the games.

This year the National Community Games will select a volunteer who has given sterling committment to the organisation down the years,each County have selected a member and the winner will be selected by an email voting system.

Three members were put foward for selection in Donegal - May Logue from Cranford, who is a former Secretary; Bernie O'Callaghan, Killybegs, the present Children's Officer and Michael Crossan, Letterkenny. All three have been highly involved in the Games down the years.

Michael Crossan was selected to represent the County following an area voting system. He has been involved in the games since the late 1970s and continues to be a strong force in the organisation. He has held numerous posts at County, Provincial and National level. He is presently the Letterkenny Chairman, Co.PRO and Chairman of the Sponsorship committee. His wife, Mary, is also the County Secretary. All his six children have represented the County at the National finals and last year six of his grandchildren were involved in the finals.

The National winner will be announced at a special function in Athlone on Saturday 18th March.