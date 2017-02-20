Four women fined for involvement in prostitution in Donegal

Four women involved in prostitution have been fined €500 at Letterkenny District Court.

Mihaela Niculae, 39, and Elena Florea 9 Fairleigh House, Kilmacrennan were present in court to face the charges today.

Garda Joe English said he visited their address on February 17 last and found the two bedroom apartment to be operating as a brothel.

Solicitor Frank Dorrian said that the women were "a victim of circumstance to a large extent."

The court heard that both women had tickets to return to Spain. A forfeiture order for €60 found on the premises was granted.

Ernesta Nchama Ondo,30, and Concepcion Esono Avomo, 46, of 83 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny were also found to be operating a brothel at their address on February 18th, last at 11.50pm. They were arrested by Garda Joe English and later charged at Letterkenny Garda Station.

A destruction order was granted for all their work phones.