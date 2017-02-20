Neil Gallagher’s Donegal career over after back injury returns

On the heels of the announcement of three retirements in Donegal, the county was shocked today with news that Neil Gallagher will not play any further part in a Donegal county jersey.

The news was relayed at a press conference today by Donegal county manager, Rory Gallagher, who said the big Glenswilly man had a re-occurrence of a troublesome back injury.

“It is a sad day for us and none more so than for Neil and his family,

“But he simply is not able to go on. His back has given up; he broke down in training again last Tuesday night. He left it for a few days but there was no improvement so he had no choice but to call it a day,” said Gallagher.

“He us very disappointed; he was hoping to give it a one last try this season.

“I spoke to him the day after the county final and he was disappointed with the way 2016 had gone for him with us and he wanted to give it one more try in 2017,” said Gallagher.

The Glenswilly man was a key player in Donegal winning the All-Ireland in 2012, winning two All-Stars in 2012 and 2014.

He also won three Ulster Championship medals with Donegal and has the distinction of captaining Donegal to their one and only Allianz League Division One title in 2007. At club level he has been instrumental in Glenswilly winning three Donegal senior championship medals.

News of his retirement will be a huge blow to all concerned with Donegal football. Especially coming after the recent announcements of Eamon McGee, Colm McFadden, Christy Toye, David Walsh and Rory Kavanagh.

Donegal meet Dublin in a league encounter on Sunday next and the press conference also revealed that Patrick McBrearty will miss the game, after coming off against Roscommon with a groin injury.