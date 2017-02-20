Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, February 20th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 3pm, today Monday, February 20th, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 22nd, for 3pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private after Rosary until 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Patrick (Paddy) McGinley, Drogheda, Louth/Glenfinn

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) McGinley, College Rise, Drogheda, Louth, and formerly of Glenfinn, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda.

Reposing at his home from 5pm on Sunday. Removal at 6pm today Monday, arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, with burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Maisie Mc Dermott, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar, Dublin of Maisie (Mary) Mc Dermott, formerly of Donegal Street, Ballybofey. She is the sister of the late John and Willie Mc Dermott.

Removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Tuesday 21st February for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday Feb 22nd at 1pm with burial afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Barney Bradley, Carrigart



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Barney Bradley, late of Mulroy Park, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his niece Mary-Ann Bridget Bradley, at Main street Downings.

Funeral on Tuesday 21st February to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Umlagh.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Mevagh day centre care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Rose Devenney, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Rose Devenney, late 38 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm today, Monday February 20th.

Funeral on Wednesday February 22nd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

No Flowers please. Donations if desired, to St. Joseph’s Hospital or Brindley Manor Nursing Home, patients comfort fund, C/O any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Eamon Dugan, St Johnston

The sudden death has occurred of Eamon Dugan, late of Magheracloy, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, February 22nd, at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch, c/o Sean Kelly & Son Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Bridget Dooher, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Bridget Dooher, late of Ard Na Glass, Castlefin.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm today Monday February 20th.

Funeral leaving there at10.15am on Wednesday Feb 22nd for 11am Requiem mass at St Patrick’s Church, Murlog.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Church graveyard, Castlefin.

Vincent Gallagher, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Vincent Gallagher, late of The Glen, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm today, Monday February 20th. Removal from there on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church Killymard for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mountcharles churchyard.

House private from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral please.



