Donegal man on top in All Scotland Irish Dancing Championship

After years of battling injury one young Donegal man was very much back on his feet again having won the All Scotland Irish Dancing Championship at the weekend.

Gerard Byrne from Ballydevitt outside Donegal Town is a two time world champion and was going for his hat trick when injury struck depriving him of an amazing achievement.

Not known to lie down, Gerard has been training consistently and finally regained his deserved place at the top against competition from all over the globe. In a land of kilts and sporrans, it was indeed a great achievement to seize top spot.

Claire McNelis of McNelis Cunningham said, “What a fantastic end to a super weekend. We are all so proud of this young man and his hard work and determination - he has worked unbelievably hard to get back up there and he deserves every bit of his success.”

Overall the former Riverdance dancers brought great success back to Donegal with many of their pupils securing medals.