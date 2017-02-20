Hanna Hats puts new spin on Donegal cool

Donegal milliner Hanna Hats is streets ahead in embracing the latest technology to showcase its trendy tweed designs online and that’s hardly surprising - hailing as it does from the coolest place on the planet.

With the international home of cool also being voted Ireland’s hidden gem that best deserves to be better known - Hanna Hats is following suit by allowing the world to get up close and personal with its world famous headgear at the click of a mouse.

The designers - whose wares are reported to have been proudly sported by superstars including Colin Farrell, Brad Pitt and Britney Spears - has partnered with spin photography experts 360 Crew to allow their global network of customers to explore the fine detail of their hats in full 360 degree zoom.

The latest photographic technology from 360 Crew allows online shoppers to view Hanna Hats’ wholly handmade ranges - such as the popular Quiet Man-esque ‘John Wayne’ - in all their Donegal coolness from all angles.

The family-owned company, which has been producing distinguished traditional Irish tweed designs since 1924, has adopted the new technology to do justice to the finery of their products.

Amanda Jane Hanna, who along with her sister Eleanor, makes up the third generation of the family business, says engaging the new technology “will bring Hanna Hats to life” for the online shopper.

Hanna Hats launched its new-look product imaging during Ireland’s top fashion trade event, Showcase Ireland, at the RDS last month.

Amanda Jane added: “The big thing for us regarding spin imaging is that our products are all handmade and the technology ensures we can show off the finer details in all their glory.

“Rather than reading product descriptions and viewing static images, online shoppers can now explore the finished item in its totality thanks to spin photography from 360 Crew. The zoom and spin facility ensures our customers will be left in no doubt as to the high quality construction and finish of Hanna Hats. The imaging makes an amazing difference to the way our hats look on computer screens or mobile devices. The technology allows customers to see with absolute clarity how our bespoke and handmade hats are head and shoulders above other mass produced products which may occupy similar space in online stores.”

360 Crew uses robotic technology to photograph products of varying sizes from different angles both in studio and on site. The company also supplies the equipment and software with full training provided on use of the technology to online retailers who have their own in-house studios.

Karina Kelly from 360 Crew, Ireland’s first dedicated spin photography imaging specialists, says rotating high resolution studio images of products with full zoom function have been proven to dramatically boost website visitor duration and conversion to sales while drastically cutting returns and customer service centre costs.

“Using spin photography allows online shoppers to rotate, examine and engage with products on their device. The new technology has been shown to reduce customer service centre costs for online retailers by as much as 50%, increase conversion rates by up to 40%, decrease return rates by up to 50% and increase average visit duration to websites by shoppers by 32%.

“Our 360 degree and 3D product imagery is a perfect fit for Hanna Hats as customers can now remotely view the superbly hand-crafted Irish headwear from all angles and in intricate close-up.

“We use cutting-edge photography equipment and software to show products in the finest detail.”

“Hanna Hats is using the imagery we supply to ensure the brand stands out in the e-commerce world. At 360 Crew we have invested heavily in technology and software to breathe life into products online and give shoppers the opportunity to explore the finer details of the merchandise. Our solution allows online shoppers to get a clear picture of what they are buying and ensure they get the product they really want.”