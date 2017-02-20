Down man to referee Donegal-Dublin league clash in Ballybofey

Down official, Ciaran Branagan, will be the man in charge when Donegal host the Dubs in Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, on Sunday next.

The game is timed for 2 p.m. and is being shown live on TG4.

Up to 14,000 are expected for the game with accommodation booked out from Donegal Town to Letterkenny by Dublin supporters.

Dublin have three points from their two games so far, defeating Cavan in their opening fixture, while drawing with Tyrone last time out.

Donegal are on two points, having lost their opening game to Kerry in Letterkenny, while getting the better of Roscommon last time out by 0-16 to 2-9 in Dr. Hyde Park.