Full capacity protocol in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital has initiated its full capacity protocol today as 34 patients waited for beds.

Hospital management said the emergency department is extremely busy with “significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital”.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 34 patients waiting for beds at the hospital with 13 waiting on trolleys and 21 waiting in wards.

The figure was the third highest in the country.

In a statement hospital management advised people who are attending the emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays and asked the public only attended the department in the case of real emergencies.

The public have also been asked contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

The hospital apologised to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.