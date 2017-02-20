Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 20th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hugh McGeady, Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 3pm, today Monday, February 20th, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 22nd, for 3pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private after Rosary until 10am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Patrick (Paddy) McGinley, Drogheda, Louth/Glenfinn

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) McGinley, College Rise, Drogheda, Louth, and formerly of Glenfinn, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda.

Reposing at his home from 5pm on Sunday. Removal at 6pm todayMonday, arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, with burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Anna Moore, Cashel, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Anna Moore, Cashel, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral service in St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, at 2pm today Monday, February 20th, followed by burial in Holy Trinity Church Graveyard, Carrigart.

Family time, please, from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Multiple Sclerosis.

Daniel Gillespie, Swords, Dublin/Gweedore

The death has taken place of Daniel Gillespie, Swords, Dublin and formerly of Gweedore, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Late of An Garda Síochána.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Roisín and Noreen, sons Jerry and Padraig, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords. Funeral service today, Monday at 1pm in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and The Irish Cancer Society.

Robert Hamilton, Knockagarron, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place of Robert Hamilton, Knockagarron, Convoy.

Reposing at his residence. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there at 2.30pm on Monday, February 20th, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Stranorlar Parish Church.

John Gerard Boyle, Dooey Point, Lettermacaward/Dungloe

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of John Gerard Boyle, Dooey Point, Lettermacaward/Dungloe.

Funeral Mass today at 11am on Monday, February 20th, in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Director or any family member.

Barney Bradley, Carrigart



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Barney Bradley, late of Mulroy Park, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his niece Mary-Ann Bridget Bradley, at Main street Downings.

Funeral on Tuesday 21st February to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Umlagh.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Mevagh day centre care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Rose Devenney, Stranorlar



The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Rose Devenney, late 38 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm today, Monday February 20th.

Funeral on Wednesday February 22nd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

No Flowers please. Donations if desired, to St. Joseph’s Hospital or Brindley Manor Nursing Home, patients comfort fund, C/O any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

