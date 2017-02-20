Donegal Men's Shed group honoured

Letterkenny Men’s Shed have been named runner-up at this year’s national Fisherman’s Friend Shed Series competition, taking home a cash prize for their Men’s Shed.

Following a nationwide search by Fisherman’s Friend, which asked Men’s Sheds from across Ireland to create a piece of art that best depicts what their community means to them, 21 Men’s sheds brought their creations to the Shed Series event, which took place at the National Maritime Museum of Ireland, Dun Laoghaire.

Letterkenny Men’s Shed showcased their piece of work in front of an expert judging panel, which included editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living, Mairead Lavery; broadcaster, Marcus Connaughton and Martin Stimson, area business manager, Fisherman’s Friend.

Martin Stimson said, “The quantity and quality of this year’s entries was very impressive and it was great to see such a diverse range of artwork being created by members of the Irish Men’s Shed Association.”

He said there were almost 100 attendees at the final, saying, “It is fantastic to see the bond and the strength of friendship that exists between members and sheds.”

KC Men’s Shed of County Kerry was crowned the winner at the event. Their piece of work was credited for its originality and fine craftsmanship, and how it visually represented what their community in Kerry means to members of the shed.

As part of this year’s competition, Fisherman’s Friend also introduced an online People’s Choice competition, which ran on the Fisherman’s Friend Facebook page.

“The Fisherman’s Friend Shed Series introduced the People’s Choice Award category this year, and Ballina Men’s Shed has been crowned the winner after receiving over 630 online votes for their piece of artwork,” Martin said. “This online addition to the competition has highlighted the local support and strong bond that exists between the Men’s Sheds and the local community in Ireland.”

The Fisherman’s Friend Shed Series competition launched in 2016 in association with the national Irish Men’s Shed Association (IMSA).