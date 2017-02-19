Good week for Donegal U-21s in their preparation for Tyrone in Ulster Championship

The Donegal U-21s began their preparation in earnest for their Ulster Championship tilt with Tyrone with two impressive challenge wins this week against top class opposition.

On Wednesday night last, Declan Bonner's side travelled to Monaghan to take on Dublin and came home convincing winners. No scoreline was available but it is learned that there a good margin of victory.

The U-21s travelled to Roscommon at the weekend, staying overnight in the west and they had a challenge game against the Rossies on Saturday, winning even more convincingly that they did against Dublin. These sides would have met at minor level when Donegal had to fight all the way to dispose of the Connacht side in a close encounter in Markievicz Park, Sligo in the Minor All-Ireland quarter-final.

Donegal are due to meet Tyrone in the quarter-final of the Ulster U-21 Championship on Wednesday, 15th March in Healy Park, Omagh.

MINORS LOSE OUT

Meanwhile, Shaun Paul Barrett's Donegal Minors were also in action at the weekend, going down by a point to Dublin in a challenge game played in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Barrett was without a number of players including some of the Coláiste na Carraige and Coláiste Cholmcille sides, who are due to meet in the Markey Cup final next week.

Donegal minors begin their Ulster Minor League campaign away to Fermanagh on Saturday, 11th March.