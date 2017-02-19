Donegal band “Revolutionary” capture the vote in Opportunity Knocks

Local Donegal band 'Revoluntionary' captured the vote last night in the second heat of the €10,000 Opportunity Knocks at the Central Hotel in Donegal town against very strong competition from around the county and further afield.

All students of the Abbey Vocational School these young ladies, Ellen McGrory, Aoife Breslin and Síofra Mauerhofer are no strangers to the bright lights having played starring roles in Hairspray, Les Miserables, Grease, Oklahoma to name but a few and have also appeared on T na G’s Junior Eurovision.

The girls gave super performances and pipped Allison Edwards to the top post by a small margin. Allison also has also starred in many top musicals and comes from a very musical family having competed against her younger brother in last night’s competition.

Later this year Allison will be joining up with the “Young Americans”, a very prestigious achievement for this young Laghey girl.